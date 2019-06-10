Steubenville Police Investigating Fatal Shooting



Steubenville Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.



According to a report, police were called to the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue around 4 a.m. A woman reportedly told police two men came into the apartment and shot her boyfriend, Perrier D. Coleman, 23 of Steubenville, killing him.



Police Chief Bill McCafferty says the shooting is still under investigation and no other details are being released at this time.



We’ll work to keep you updated on this story.