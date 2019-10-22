Stolen Car found with missing juveniles at Welcome Center

Ohio County W.VA. (WTRF)- The Welcome Center near the West Virginia/Pa line was packed with police for hours today when a call came in that sent them scrambling to the scene.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard called it suspicious circumstances.

When they investigated, they found 5 juveniles in a stolen car, three of them were reported missing from Virginia.

Authorities also found a gun and two BB guns that looked like real guns.

Two of the juveniles are being held pending charges.

Wtrf.com will have more on this developing story as we gather more details.