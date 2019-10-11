Stopping elder abuse through fraud scams

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- Every day we take calls in the newsroom about scams and most of them are coming from the elderly.

Now the Justice Department is teaming up with A-A-R-P and the Oak Ridge Boys to launch a public service announcement to raise awareness about these continued fraud schemes.

State officials share the importance of stopping elder abuse, starting with these constant scams.

And they stress how important it is to report them.

We can’t deal with it unless we know about it and sometimes it takes a little extra encouragement for people to call the number, report it, and then see if we can do something about it.” Bill Powell – U.S. Attorney Northern District of WV

To report schemes please call 1-855-484-2846