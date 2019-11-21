Street Closure Information for Fantasy in Lights Parade

The Wheeling Police Department will close the following roads in the downtown area on Friday, November 22, 2019, for the Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade:

CENTER MARKET AREA will CLOSE at 4 p.m. This area includes Market Street from 20th to 23rd Streets. Only those with floats will be permitted in this area once closed.

MARKET STREET from 10th to 20th Streets will close shortly after 5:30 p.m.

MAIN STREET from 10th to 23rd Streets will close at 6:30 p.m. 10th Street will remain one way during the parade to alleviate and divert traffic from I-70.

NOTE: Those parked/traveling the ‘side streets’ between Main & Market Streets in downtown will not be permitted to leave until the parade concludes around 8 p.m.



PARKING METERS will be bagged and marked with street closure information during the day Friday. Parking will still be allowed in these areas until 4 p.m. Once the parade begins, vehicles still parked in these designated areas may not be able to leave until the event has concluded. Any vehicle parked on the parade route during the posted No Parking times WILL BE TOWED beginning at 4 p.m.

The public is urged to arrive early for the parade and be mindful of the influx of pedestrians and vehicles in downtown. The Wheeling Police Department will have officers stationed at several intersections to direct traffic on foot, on bike and in patrol cars.