Glen Dale W.VA. (WTRF)- 7News is on the scene of a structure fire in Glen Dale.

The fire is on Moonshine Lane and is a family home.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Crews are still on scene fighting the fire from both the ground and the roof.

Glen dale and Mcmechen firefighters and emergency personnel have been working hard to put out the blaze, but there appears to be heavy damage to the home.

7News has been alerted of pets in the home, one dog has been confirmed dead.

7News will continue to update this story as it develops

