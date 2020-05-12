Subfreezing temperatures killing the grapes at Black Sheep Vineyard

ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) – At Black Sheep Vineyard in Adena, husband and wife owners hand-pick, hand-spray, and hand-prune everything. But this year, they are faced with cold, damaging temperatures. The grape buds can handle average temperature swings, but the harsh cold has done nothing but harm. But the owners keep a bright, bold, and balanced attitude—much like the wine they make.

Frost, the buds can deal with. But it’s the hard freeze that does them in. Grapes have a primary, secondary, and tertiary bud and just last week they opened up only to be destroyed by the freeze.

Co-Owner, John Black, told 7News “we are a small winery and my wife and I pretty much do this by ourselves so you’re just going to have to take what you get and this year this is what we got you know I don’t have an army of people that I can run out here and coverings to put over all the stuff you’re just at the mercy of nature.”

And because of this cool spring season, the Black Sheep Vineyard is already behind last year’s yield.

Black said “they come up with their secondary bud and we get another freeze and it kills those you run out of growing season here and if you lose another month and you’ve already lost two weeks or you just run out of time to get the stuff right and get it the way you want and if that happens I may get into a situation where I might not even pick them.”

John hopes for a hot and dry summer which the grapes favor. A cool and wet one may really set them back. But they’re no stranger to hardship. He added that in “2009 we lost all of our grapes to a hail storm—in 2013, we lost a quarter of our vineyard to the polar vortex that came in the winter.”

There are several different varieties of grapes grown at the vineyard, and weather is the biggest factor in determining their harvest. And of course, their dogs, Foch and Polo, are the best help they could find! Black said “we had a wonderful, terrific harvest last year the best we’ve ever had so, and this year we won’t have as good of one so it all evens out.”

Latest Posts: