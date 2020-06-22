Summer jobs still on the table for your not so typical youth

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you know an older youth looking for a direction in life, Youth Services System in Wheeling is ready to be a mentor.

It’s called “Youth Opportunities Unlimited” and it’s not stopping during a pandemic.

Jobs in city county buildings, school buildings, a lot of cleaning jobs, and even working outside in parks are on the table for potentially 35 young adults, ages 18 to 24.

From Hancock to Wetzel county, not your typical youth can find a path right for them.

This could be your at-risk, those that have dropped out of school, or are in foster care.

The program’s goal is to help young adults figure out what they want to do with their life, especially if they don’t have a mentor to guide them along.

“Think about when you were 18 or 19 and you really didn’t know exactly what you wanted to do with your life. And, a lot of these kids don’t have people in their lives that guide them to more successful pathways. And so, we’re looking for those kids who kind of fall through the cracks,” said Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Communications Manager for YSS.

Now, summer jobs for students under 18 are already filled. But YSS will start taking applications July first for this placement.

YSS is asking folks like teachers, family members, neighbors, who might know of kids who qualify for this program, give a call at 304-233-9627