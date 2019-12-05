Super Six Football Championship Weekend Traffic & Safety Information

Peking, China – November 13: on November 13, 2018 in Peking, China. (Photo by Inga Kjer/Photothek via Getty Images)

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department wants to inform the public of increased traffic flow on Wheeling Island for the West Virginia Super 6 High School Football Championship games this Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7. Games will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday and Noon and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wheeling Police Department will be directing traffic at the conclusion of all three games and will have a heavy presence in and around Wheeling Island Stadium.

Safety & Stadium Rules Reminders:

1. Lock your vehicle at all times.

2. Smoking is NOT permitted INSIDE the stadium, outside areas will be designated for smokers.

3. Portable Heaters are NOT permitted inside the stadium.

4. NO ALCOHOL is permitted in the area.

Parking & Traffic Information:

1. Handicapped parking is limited – plan ahead or drop off those with physical needs curbside.

2. Parking in the Casino lot is suggested (not street parking).

3. The Fort Henry Bridge (bridge that carries I-70) is the only way to access Wheeling Island. Watch for merging traffic when entering the highway. Speed Limit is 35 MPH.

SIGN UP FOR TRAFFIC and EMERGENCY ALERTS through the Wheeling-Ohio County Agency for this event. To subscribe:

TEXT: SuperSix (not case sensitive) to 69310