Super event Saturday leads to road closures

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- This Saturday in Wheeling is going to be busy! With event after event, roads are bound to close. But there is still plenty of space to park and enjoy. This Saturday, October 19th, the Wheeling Symphony Zombie Walk will be at 9:30am, traveling down Heritage Port, Water Street, Nailers Way, and continuing along Main​ Street. From 11am-7pm, the Grow Ohio Valley grand opening event is at Heritage Port and 14th Street.​ Also, the Wheeling Nailers home opener is going on and they will have inflatables outside, all along Nailers Way and Heritage Port.​ River city has a wedding and an event is happening at Independence Hall.​ Finally, the Capitol Theatre will feature a performance by Zac Williams.​

Sonya Fedorko, the marketing director of Wesbanco arena​, says “we’ll have 12th, Water Street, 14th, and Nailers Way will be closed, there will be easy access from Main Street to get into the parking garage in the front portion. Just be patient you know we’ve had traffic already to begin with this just adds a little more fun to it, give yourself time to get into town and think about the creative ways to get here.”

A total of 6 events are going on, scattered throughout the day, with over 8,000 people expected combined on Saturday.​