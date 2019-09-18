Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison speaks to local students

Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison gave dynamic presentations to high school students in Ohio County today.

Hutchison visited Wheeling Park, Wheeling Central Catholic, and Linsly,

where he spoke to five different classes about the judicial system in West Virginia.

Students were able to learn the differences between the state and federal system.

And walk through a day in his life, regarding supreme court cases and constitutional decisions.

In schools most of the time the teachers concentrate on the federal system of government whether that’s judicial system or whatever and West Virginia is a little bit different, and these kids need to understand that. These kids ask great questions they’re very engaging and it’s fun to be with them. Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison

This makes it real for the students it’s hard for me to teach some of these things because I’m not as connected to it but to have someone that’s actually made these decisions that you know reads about these decisions. This has created a lot of teachable moments for us to talk about throughout the rest of the school year. Ryan Stanton

Hutchison taught in twelve schools this past spring

and says all of the members of the court are taking part in statewide outreach