Suspect in Valley Grove robbery gets 100 years

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- Gerald Jako was sentenced by Judge Jason Cuomo just a short time ago for robbery in the first degree.

Jako was sentenced to 100 years.



You may remember, he is one of three suspects accused of robbing the Stateline café in Valley Grove last August…where he held the clerk at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.



He is also reportedly a person of interest in the death of two people in Raleigh County who were found dismembered and burned.



Prosecuting Attorney, Shawn Turak says this is the worst case in all 17 years of her career and Jako is quote “an absolute monster.”



In court, Jako said he will appeal the decision.

7News will keep you updated on this story.