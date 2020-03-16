Talking to kids about the coronavirus

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Talking to children about the coronavirus is a difficult task, but it must be done to control misinformation and anxiety. It is no question that kids are exposed to all kinds of doomsday ideas from what they watch on television or video games they play, and it is important now to simply let them know that is not what is going on right now.

Kids and parents alike are experiencing information overload and some of it is pure opinion on social media or plain false and kids just can’t process it all. So, it is important to educate kids and make sure they are consuming reliable information. Limiting time spent on the internet will help and making sure families have perspective on this situation, really evaluating their own risk. And parents should communicate all information as clear as possible. This is all coming from a local psychiatrist who says kids understand a lot more than we think…

Psychiatrist, Dr. Nihit Gupta, told 7News “70-80% of the kids I saw today were anxious and they were like were anxious about the coronavirus… kid goes to Walmart with his parents and they’re fighting for the last box of tissue and they realize this is something very serious, the visual impact of seeing that is much more intense than just knowing the information. Once you are settled down with your own anxiety it is a trickle-down effect with kids and when kids notice that mom or dad is comfortable with the information then they also calm down.”

Dr. Gupta says to be mindful and don’t overstock, and encourages parents to tell their kids that everything going on right now is to contain further spread.