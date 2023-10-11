The Taylor Swift ERAS Tour is coming to theaters on October 13. Before you go see Taylor at the movies, you should know the rules for the concert on film.

AMC Theaters released a “What to Know Before The Show” and below are the guidelines all SWIFTIES need to follow.

Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged! Masks (except for standard face masks used explicitly for health and safety reasons) are not permitted.

We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium.

Feel free to take selfies and group photos, but you may not record the concert film on our big screen.

Have the best time, but please be respectful of other guests enjoying the concert film or other movies at AMC.

The runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes, plus approximately 10-15 extra minutes for pre-show and trailers before the concert film starts.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

Tickets are non-refundable.

This concert film experience is excluded from A-List reservations.

No passes, exchange tickets, or discount tickets may be used.

The show is PG13 and has a runtime of 2HR and 48MIN.

AMC also has exclusive ERAS Tour collectible cups and popcorn tins while supplies last.

