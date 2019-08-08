The Family Dependency Treatment Court gets recertified

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Family Dependency Treatment Court is offered through the Belmont County Juvenile Court System.

The program required re-certification when Judge Al Davies took over last year. It is offered to parents, with pending court cases, whose children have been removed, neglected or abused.

The program takes about one year to complete. It involves four phases including regular and routine drug testing, intense counseling and supervision.

” The goal is two-fold. The goal is we want to try to break the cycle of substance abuse in families, by providing parents who are facing the loss of parental rights and responsibilities with an opportunity for some intense counseling and treatment. And then we obviously we want to try to foster re-unification between these parents and their children. “ Judge Al Davies. Common pleas Court Judge, Belmont County Juvenile Division.

The program was originally certified back in 2005, making one of the states first specialized court programs to be approved by the Ohio Supreme Court.