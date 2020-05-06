The Hampton Inn has done it again!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – They’ve been named Number One Hampton Inn in the Americas for 2019.

It’s the second time they’ve been named number one; they were in 2013 also. And they’ve been in the top five for the past seven straight years.

They say the award is based 75 percent on guest reviews, and they say that’s extremely meaningful to them.

“We strive for a level of service here that you won’t find in a number of mid-range hotel properties,” said Jack Poling, general manager. “We staff, and then we over-staff. I think the answer to most problems is to throw smiling faces at the problem! So we always have enough people to take care of everybody. We have a shuttle service with a driver.”

Poling says they have the best pool in the area. They have a delivery service and they always have enough people to deliver personable warm service to guests.