The Monarch Company to host The Rainbow Fish

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Monarch Company of John Marshall high school is hosting their fall production of the rainbow fish musical.

It’s a story of how the most beautiful fish in the ocean, the rainbow fish, refuses to share her scales causing her to lose her friends. By the end of the musical, rainbow fish learns her lesson, showing kids that flaunting your beauty to others won’t always make you happy.

Cast member, and lead actor Emily Anderson says this play inspires her even more to become an educator.

So that’s been really cool being able to do a show that’s geared towards children and showing them the importance of sharing and about caring about others and also realizing that there’s things more important than what you look like on the outside. It’s your inner beauty that really matters. Emily Anderson – The Rainbow Fish

The musical is written by Austin Zumbro and directed by Tracy Filben.

Performances will be held in the John Marshall High School Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17 at 2:00PM.