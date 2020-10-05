The new Alpha Tavern plans to open bar/ restaurant to open soon

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- 9 a.m. tomorrow morning will be the official opening of the new Alpha Tavern’s bar in Wheeling.

And while the address is the same, the building has been gutted and revamped from the ground up.



The new building offers 22 televisions, 24 indoor tables, a gaming room, a heated patio and bar seating.

The bar will be serving local beers including Brew Keepers, Wheeling Brewery, and the Ye Old Ale.

The restaurant won’t open with the bar just yet, but when it does the new menu has something for everyone.



“The menu is very different. We got 12 different salads, we’ve got things off the smoker, we’ve got feel good comfort food, we’ve got steaks, veal chops, lamb chops, a little bit of everything.”



“From wings to turkey to even bread, this southern smoker is what sets the Alpha Tavern apart from other restaurants in Wheeling.”



“When you order things from the smoker, the ribs and such, we’ll have six different sauces that you can try, we’ll bring to the table so maybe you can pick your favorite and try them all at once.”



“You can just do something from the smoker, or we can add those ingredients to a salad or appetizers and everything so our appetizers are called Alphatizers.”



“We are buying local. We get our fish from Colemans, we get most of our meat from Miklas meat market, we’ve got salad dressing, the younger kids don’t know it but they’ll get to know the flavor anyway.”



And while the new building offers a lot of new features, the managers and staff promise that the feeling and atmosphere will still carry on the old Alpha.



Stick with 7News for the official grand opening of Alpha Tavern’s restaurant and patio.