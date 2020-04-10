The Sycamore Center hands out Holiday meals

The Sycamore Center in Steubenville has been handing out free meals all week, today the Easter Bunny joined in to help.

The bunny helped hand out breakfast and lunch to Steubenville and surrounding area students, k-12, as well as their families during these uncertain times.

The Sycamore Center also doubled the breakfast and lunches for families to take home over the Easter weekend.

The Easter Bunny was brought in to lift the spirits and spread joy to area kids while doing something to help out the community.

I’ve had a wonderful team that has been helping out. We’ve had the Easter Bunny here today who has been helping us and the kids have been very excited to see the bunny bring their lunches to them. I thought I’d add a little bit of fun for the event as well. Bobby Jon Bauman | Director of The Sycamore Youth Center

The community helped out by donating food for the event. Kroger donated 500 bags and Team Motors gave a generous financial donation of over one thousand dollars.