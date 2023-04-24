STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – We all sit at home and watch game shows on TV and think… ‘I could do that!’ Well, one local Ohio man went just a few steps further and took these dreams of being on a little show called “The Price Is Right” and made them a reality.

He didn’t just watch from the audience though… Drew Carey said, “All this could be yours!” and Terry James took him up on his offer and walked away with a big prize.

These plate covers are only given out to a select few people… and one local Ohio man is one of them!💵



William “Terry” James from Steubenville won not 1 – but 2 cars on The Price Is Right in February and his episode aired just a few days ago!🚙🚗



“I always said I wanted to go on a game show. My daughter called me and said, ‘Would you like to be on The Price Is Right in the audience?’ Of course, we don’t know we’re going to be on it, and I said, ‘Sure. I’d love to go.” William “Terry” James – The Price is Right WInner

Sure enough, one flight to LA and a few tickets to The Price Is Right later, Terry was running down the stairs to the stage after his name was called.

William, who goes by Terry, watches The Price is Right just about every day at his Steubenville home, and now he was meeting Drew Carey face-to-face, and he treated him like he would anyone else.

”When I went up there, Drew put his hand out to shake my hand. Well, I lost a finger in the mill, and I’m known for doing this. He looked at me. I go, ‘Give me three,’ and he threw three up and he started laughing.” William “Terry” James – The Price Is Right Winner

Terry’s first game was rolling dice, and after no luck with his first two he sent down his third and final roll and won a 2023 Toyota Corolla.

He continued to roll his way right into the showcase, where ANOTHER car was up for grabs… if the price was right.

”I’m thinking the Malibu is about $28,000 and I just threw it out there and added seven to it and I guessed $35,000. I said it right away. No hesitation.” William “Terry” James – The Price Is Right Winner

A bid that after the fact he thought was too high but ended up being just $30 shy of winning BOTH showcases, and he returned to Ohio with not only one – but TWO brand new cars And he has the plates to prove it.

”Well, I think the funny thing is, on the way out, I kept telling my daughter I’m going to win a car if I get on there. And I never dreamed I’d win two.” William “Terry” James – The Price Is Right Winner

Returning to Ohio as a new local celebrity, Terry’s friends and family shared their excitement with him and celebrated this once in a lifetime experience with cookies, cake, and a lot of love.

With $60,000 worth of winnings, Terry says the quality time he spent with loved ones is his biggest takeaway.

”If anyone has a chance to do that, I really believe they should do it. And especially if you have a chance to do something one of your kids.” William “Terry” James – The Price Is Right Winner

Terry and his family have been keeping this story a secret for 6 weeks since they filmed back in February because his episode finally aired just last week.

He said they haven’t heard from CBS yet when they will get their cars, but the prizes are on their way soon.