There’s no excuse now for not knowing about the Move Over Law

All 50 states now have a Move Over Law.



It simply means that when you see flashing lights along the roadside, you need to move over to an adjacent lane to allow them plenty of room.



They could be a police cruiser with someone pulled over, a first responder at the scene of an accident or a disabled motorist.



Right now through Saturday, there is a Six State Trooper Project under way, with high visibility enforcement of the law in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania.



In Ohio alone, Highway Patrol troopers were involved in 56 crashes that were move over related between 2016 to 2020.



In that same period, they’ve handed out more than 25,000 citations to drivers for failing to move over.



Lt. Maurice Waddell says if it’s impossible to move to the other lane, then you must at least slow down significantly.