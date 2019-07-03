“This isn’t over on day 50 for me, this is just the first thing”

Fifty states, fifty golf courses in fifty days. That is the goal for Pete Crozier, who just turned fifty-years-old, but there is more to it than just golf.

I joined Crozier for nine holes in Wheeling at Oglebay Park on the Palmer Course to learn more about Crozier and his fundraiser.

Crozier is raising money for diabetes awareness in honor of his late father, George who passed away twenty years ago due to a stroke caused by complications to type 2 diabetes.

Shortly after Crozier’s father passed away, his four-year-old son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

With 12 days remaining, the fundraiser is almost $10,000 away from its goal.

If you want to donate, go to Fiftyforfather.com, all donations go to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundations. Diabetes Research Foundation.