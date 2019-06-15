Thousands come together for ‘Ohio River Sweep’

Thousands of volunteers across six states are coming together Saturday morning to remove litter and other debris alongside the Ohio River at 100 different locations.

Organized by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, volunteers clean up more than 100 sites for 2019 Ohio River Sweep.

“Sweep volunteers are truly exceptional people,” said Lisa Cochran, Program Manager. “They are willing to pick up litter and get a little dirty in order to help our great resource, the Ohio River.”

Trash bags will be provided and each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt for their contribution.

For volunteers, clean up times and contact information, please visit their website.