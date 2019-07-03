Thousands without power after storms

Thousands are without power after a line of strong storms rolled through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday evening.

According to AEP Ohio, about 4,800 people are without power in Jefferson County.

Appalachian Power reports around 452 customers without power in Ohio County.

Restoration time is estimated for most of those outages around 4:00 a.m.

First Energy also reported significant outages in a few West Virginia Counties.

1,145 outages have been reported in Brooke County and another 808 in Hancock. Restoration times for those counties are estimated for the early hours of Wednesday morning.

