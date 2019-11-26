Three Arrests Made in Wheeling Island Drug Bust

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- Police have criminally charged two Wheeling residents and a Jacobsburg, Ohio man after officers discovered a large number of narcotics in their possession on Wheeling Island.

Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Huron Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. When officers stopped the vehicle, they could smell the odor of marijuana. Officers then searched the vehicle and found several grams of methamphetamine and drug-using instruments.

Further investigation led police to 608 North Erie Street on Wheeling Island. Officers obtained a search warrant through a magistrate and found more than 85 grams of meth and suspected meth, several firearms, and other drug materials.

Arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver were Jamie Lynn Jackson, 36 of Wheeling and Jason Timothy Henry, 43 of Wheeling. Henry is also facing an additional charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bradley Wayne Crozier, 34 of Jacobsburg, Ohio was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance.