BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Union Local High School Band has sent musicians to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the past decade.

And this year, the tradition continues.

Three students–two seniors and one junior–were selected to join the elite Macy’s Great American Marching Band this Thanksgiving.

They’re practicing, and they’re packing.

They’re making lists, like we all do before a vacation.

They’re getting familiar with the rules.

For instance, they aren’t allowed to ride in the subway while they’re in New York!

They’ll fly out Saturday from Columbus, and they’ll stay in New York through next Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s really exciting. And it’s nice to be able to perform with other musicians across the country. It’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity. And it’s a way for me to try to inspire musicians in the community and in our own band program to really push themselves.” Brody Roman | ULHS senior, second time to Macy’s

“It took me a while to find the right solo for me to use for my audition. And I practiced for almost all of my free time for three weeks straight. And then I finally put in my audition.” Andrew Coleman | ULHS Junior, first time to Macy’s

“It’s kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity times three for me this time around. I’m just so blessed to have it happen again. And we are playing for our parade tune Sweet Caroline which obviously is an instant crowd pleaser and then for our Herald Square performance which is the one that you see on TV, we’re honoring Jimmy Buffett and playing Cheeseburger in Paradise.” Carson Phillips | ULHS Senior, third time to Macy’s

The band director told 7News it costs two thousand dollars per student to make the trip.

He said they pass a container at each home football game all season long to raise the money.

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band has 185 musicians from all over the United States…

Plus 40 flags and dancers.