Through sophisticated technology, Ohio aims to deter wrong-way drivers

Ohio, U.S. (WTRF) – Across the state of Ohio, wrong-way crashes make up only a small fraction (0.01%) of a percent of all crashes. However, wrong-way crashes are forty times more likely to be deadly. Recently, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has targeted highway ramps within seventeen counties. 82% of wrong-way incidents have occurred within these seventeen counties, as they contain a high number of highway interchanges.

Of the counties, Jefferson and Belmont were chosen for additional signage, striping, and reflectivity on all highway ramps. Specifically, twenty ramps in Belmont and twenty-six in Jefferson will receive further deterrents. Among wrong-way crashes from 2014-2018, five occurred in Belmont County and eight in Jefferson County.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and ODOT have also announced a premier, integrated radar detection system to avert wrong-way drivers. It is being installed along an eighteen-mile corridor stretch on Interstate-71, in the Cincinnati area.

ODOT conducted an extensive data gather and observed 9-1-1 calls, drunk/drugged driving incidences, DUI arrests, and previous instances of accidents of this type. This information was utilized to determine the need for this ground-breaking system in Cincinnati and its surrounding highway network.

The detection system offers electric, flashing LED lights around signs. Additionally; videos, pictures, and alerts are all sent to the ODOT Traffic Management Center. Once an alert is received, police can be notified more quickly to prevent further peril.

Ohio has never installed a system of this kind before, and it will allow for protection through alerts, as well as data collection on frequency of error along certain highways.