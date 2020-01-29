St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) Tilt Studio Ohio Valley, at the Ohio Valley Mall, shared a pretty cool photo of two Veterans playing some Ghost Squad!
Ghost Squad Evolution is a light gun rail shooter arcade game developed and published by Sega.
Tilt Studio didn’t get their names but it sure looks like they were having a good time.
Tilt and WTRF thank you for your service!
- Boys charged for allegedly following TikTok trend, scorching outlets in school
- Central’s Adam Murray signs with Baldwin Wallace University
- Local student nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
- Tilt Studio shares veterans playing games
- Chiefs GM Brett Veach overlooked but not underappreciated