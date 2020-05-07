To avoid exposing patients to the coronavirus, Med Express urges people to use telemedicine

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – To avoid exposing patients to coronavirus, Med Express urges people to use telemedicine.

They say just call your local Med Express, describe your symptoms, and they can tell you if you’re a good candidate for a virtual visit….rather than an in-person appointment.

They’ll walk you through the steps, and make it easy even for those who aren’t tech savvy. They say it’s ideal for colds, sore throats, ear aches and more.

Sinus infections are a great thing. Because people usually know when they have a sinus infection and they can describe their symptoms well. But we’ve also successfully been able to see people with things like poison ivy, shingles if it’s an easy diagnosis. Some are a little trickier than others. We’ve seen a couple people with urinary tract infections Jane Trombetta, Chief Clinical Officer, Med Express

She says more serious things like chest pains or the symptoms of a stroke…. could not be handled by telemedicine.



But for many ailments….she says virtual visits are just as good as being there.



She says telemedicine will go forward, long after the pandemic is over.