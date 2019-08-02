Top 5 Reasons People Should be Excited about the Hobby Lobby Coming to the Highlands

The Ohio Valley has been anxiously awaiting all that joy that comes with having a Hobby Lobby at the Highlands, but why? Here are the Top 5 Reasons that you should be excited about Hobby Lobby’s Grand Opening on Monday August 5th at 9:00 am.

Many of us have yet to step foot in a Hobby Lobby. We find ourselves asking what is all the hype really about? Hobby Lobby enthusiasts told us why they are excited and more importantly why you should be too.

#1 The Variety: Ever changing isles of craft supplies, home décor, fabric, sewing and more. Its all at Hobby Lobby.

#2: Affordable Home Décor: Hobby Lobby lovers say that it is quite addicting. From furniture, mirrors, frame, candles and more! People can get lost in the fantasy of what your home could be with all the fabulous options available.

#3 Lets Party: Hobby Lobby has everything you need to plan the perfect party. From home to business, to your littlest loves first birthday. This place is a one-stop-shop!

#4 Must-Read Emails: For any guys and gals that love a deal then you should consider signing up for Hobby Lobby emails. Sometimes there are lots of ways to save with one click. Come on, who doesn’t love to save.

#5 Save Gas, Buy More Crafts: The best news for anyone who loves Hobby Lobby is that they are opening a location at the Highlands on August 5th and you won’t need to drive to Pittsburgh to get your HL fix anymore. Save the gas money and buy some cool crafting material or décor for your home.

Check out Hobby Lobby Grand Opening Celebration at the Highlands on Monday, August 5th starting at 9:00 am.

*Sponsored Advertising Content provided by the Ohio County Development Authority