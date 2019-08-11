Traffic alerts ahead of your Monday morning commute

Belmont County, Road Closures

SR 148 will close this Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13 near Armstrong Mills for railroad crossing repairs. Norfolk Southern Railroad will be performing work at the railroad crossing located across SR 148 at Anderson Run Rd.

Detour: SR 7 south to SR 556, SR 556 west to SR 145, SR 145 north back to SR 148 and reserve

Brooke County, Road Closure

West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, CR 27/28, Glen Lane, will be closed. This closure will occur from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and is necessary for paving. No through traffic will be permitted.

Brooke County, Lane Closure

West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16, US 22 Westbound will be reduced to one lane from the Pennsylvania State Line to the Three Springs Drive Exit. This lane closure will occur from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is necessary for pothole patching.

Jefferson County, Traffic Delays

Motorists can expect delays this coming week on SR 7 between Toronto and Empire for rock scaling work. This work is part of the remediation and clean up of the landslide that occurred along SR 7 in June. Beginning Monday, August 12, north and southbound traffic will be stopped near Toronto in 15-minute intervals to safely clean the slope off. This work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Marshall County, Road Closure

West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 27, CR 68, Fletcher Hill Road, will be closed. This closure will occur weekdays from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and is necessary for slip repair. No through traffic will be permitted. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Ohio County, Traffic Pattern Change

West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 12, motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns on WV 2 south at the intersection with CR 2/2, Short Creek Road. Northbound traffic will not be impacted by this change. This lane change is necessary for Ohio West Virginia Excavating Company to work on the Short Creek Bridge.

Ohio County, Road Closure

West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 21, CR 40/4, Valley Grove Road, will be closed at milepost 0.50. This closure will occur weekdays from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and is necessary for slip repair. No through traffic will be permitted. The alternate route is CR 41/3, West Alexander Road to CR 41, Dallas Pike to US 40, National Road.

Ohio County, Lane Closure

West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 12 though Thursday, August 15, WV 88 will be reduced to one lane near the entrance to West Liberty University. This closure will occur from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is necessary for the installation of a new waterline. Two-way traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers.

Ohio County, Road Closure

West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, August 12 through Friday, September 6, WV 88 will be closed at milepost 7.15, near Elm Grove. This closure will occur from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. and is necessary for slip repair. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Two-way traffic will be maintained in one lane by temporary traffic signals during non-working hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.