Traffic pattern changes happening in Wheeling

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) -Traffic patterns will change on the Fort Henry Bridge today between 3:00 and 3:30 PM.

The DOH says westbound traffic will be diverted onto I-70 eastbound from the Marion Street Exit in Bridgeport to the Wheeling Tunnel.



This will stay in effect through February.



Meanwhile, shoulder and lane closures will reportedly take place this week and next week between the Elm Grove and Cabelas exits.

CHARLESTON, WV – With preparations wrapping up and traffic controls continuing to be put in place for the Interstate 70 Bridges project in Wheeling – part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program – the West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that the following impacts to motorists are now in effect:

The crossover of westbound to eastbound traffic, running from the Marion Street exit in Bridgeport, Ohio to the Wheeling Tunnel.

Exits will remain open.

This will be in effect until Feb. 1, 2020.

From today through Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, there will be shoulder and lane closures on exits 5 to 10, eastbound and westbound, in order to prepare crossovers at the Elm Grove and Cabela’s interchanges.

Shoulder closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., while lane closures will occur between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Throughout the week, nightly traffic restrictions will be in effect on the shoulder in both directions from east of the I-470/I-70 split in order to install signage.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, barrier installation will begin in the areas of the Ft. Henry Bridge and Back Channel Bridge; west of the Wheeling Tunnel.

Travelers are asked to please be patient and Just.Slow.Down. in work zones as these important and necessary safety improvements, to West Virginia’s transportation infrastructure begin.

Construction of the crossover of Section C, from Exit 5, Elm Grove, to Exit 10, Cabelas, will occur from Monday, November 11, 2019 through Friday, November 22, 2019. Shoulder closures will occur from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Lane closures will occur at night from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists will begin using the Section C crossover on Friday, November 22, 2019 through February 1, 2019.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.