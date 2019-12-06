Traffic stop leads to carrying concealed weapons charge

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- St. Clairsville police made a traffic stop yesterday that lead to a warrant arrest.

Police arrested Hermon Monroe Phillips from Warwood, WV for carrying concealed weapons.

Among the weapons were a variety of knives and a police baton in his truck.

Other charges included driving under suspension, fictitious tags, and failure to appear.

Phillips is currently being held in the Belmont County jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter