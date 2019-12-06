Traffic stop leads to carrying concealed weapons charge

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- St. Clairsville police made a traffic stop yesterday that lead to a warrant arrest.
Police arrested Hermon Monroe Phillips from Warwood, WV for carrying concealed weapons.
Among the weapons were a variety of knives and a police baton in his truck.
Other charges included driving under suspension, fictitious tags, and failure to appear.
Phillips is currently being held in the Belmont County jail.
