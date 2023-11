MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) On Thursday, November 23, 2023 Mingo Junction Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Ohio State route 7 southbound near Commercial Avenue for a traffic violation.

The passenger of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant.

And the female driver admitted to having drugs inside the vehicle. police seized a significant amount of drugs and money.

Both Jessica Layman and Curtis Drakes were arrested and are in the Jefferson County Jail.