Transportation Improvement District now in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- A Transportation Improvement District Board was created today at the Harrison County Commission Meeting. The county has never done this before and is recommended by the County Engineer and County Community Improvement Corporation Director. Funding is now possible on all things transportation, this could be for roads, airports, waterways… but the main focus will be on the roads!

Harrison County Commissioner, Paul Coffland, told 7News “now we have to send a couple of names to the speaker of the Ohio House and the President of the Ohio Senate, they will confer and appoint a member from each to our Board, from there we have five local members and that will constitute the Board and they’ll be the decision-makers, everyone will serve a 2-year term.”

There won’t be a ton of action at first, but as they move forward it’ll be a tool they can use for economic development.