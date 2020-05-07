Tri-County Help Center one of 48 domestic violence shelters in Buckeye State to receive funding

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It has been funding they’ve pushed for–for years — and Tri-County Help Center was one of the 48 shelters across the Buckeye State to receive this payment.

It is the first of it’s kind. It is a 950- thousand dollar grant that was strictly set aside for domestic violence shelters from the state’s general funds.

This grant is allowing Tri-County Help Center to fund needs that will allow them continue to serve to the area.

These needs range from physical improvements to their facilities to being able to acquire prescriptions or needed resources for patients that they may not have within the shelters.

It is very special and exciting it has been a lot a lot of people have worked very hard to have the legislature recognize that that is a need that has to have stable funding. Cathy Campbell – Executive Director at Tri-County Help Center

This is the first round of payments for this funding.