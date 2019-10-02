Trinity Health System creates Trinity Medical Group Enterprise

Trinity Health System announced today that they have agreements with fourteen physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who will continue to serve the community as Trinity Medical Group Enterprise.
Trinity Health System also announced they have secured the former EORH Outpatient buildings behind Riesbeck’s in St. Clairsville.
That space will be used for primary care providers, laboratory services, radiology, physical therapy and much more.
In addition, Trinity Health System will be leasing the space in the Kroger Plaza in Bellaire for primary providers.
Both locations will eventually be open 6 days a week. Monday- Saturday with scheduled appointments as well as walk-in availability. After some renovations, the open date is set for October 28.
Trinity Health Systems had this to say regarding Alecto and Medical Properties Trust.
We did have extended discussions with Alecto and Medical Properties Trust. in the hopes of finding an alternative solution to maintain some hospital operations, but were unable to obtain to discern a viable result, and we will continue to explore additional opportunities as we go forward that could include more providers, additional locations, and new services.President and CEO Trinity Health Systems- Matt Grimshaw
