Trinity Health Systems opens COVID-19 test site with rapid results

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Trinity Health Systems COVID-19 testing site is now operating in Wintersville.

The site was opened to focus on the safety of not only their employees but the other patients coming into the express care.

This is another effort in creating a safe environment for patients. Rick Greco DO – President of Physician at Trinity Health Systems

The drive through test site allows patients to stay in their car and be examined.

This allows workers and those with symptoms to keep their distance from one another. While allowing those with other illnesses seeking care a safe place to go .

The patients that come to Express Care for a none respiratory problem we still have to take care of our other health sprang ankle some other discomforts like this that you may come into so we have that safe environment and we segregate patient population just a little bit. Rick Greco DO – President of Physician at Trinity Health Systems

While they are not testing a symptomatic patients, they will test those who meet the criteria set by the Ohio Department of Health

Meaning those with excessive exposure to the virus, those working in a field that would expose you to COVID-19 and individuals who show the symptoms

Fever, cough, shortness of breathe some GI symptoms are also present like nausea vomiting and diarrhea. Sonia Allencherry – Family Medicine Physician

And although this site may seem a little late into the pandemic, Trinity officials believe it is now crucial for the area due to the type of tests they have on hand.

And now that we have a test that can be done in a more rapid fashion it is more beneficial. Had we started this a couple weeks ago the patients would be getting tested but not getting resulted for five eight ten days and when that happens the test becomes worthless. Rick Greco DO – President of Physician at Trinity Health Systems

After patients are tested and wait on their results doctors are telling these patients to do one simple thing…

To stay at home. The key thing is to maintain a safe social distance and not to go into public areas especially if it is not necessary. Sonia Allencherry – Family Medicine Physician

If you believe you are experiencing these symptoms and should be tested you must call 740-346-2702 to register to be tested and evaluated.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning to 8 at night. It is located behind the Wintersville Express Care location