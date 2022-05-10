Former President Trump has had sort of a perfect record heading into the West Virginia primary with his endorsements but on Tuesday the wins keep coming.

In an early victory for a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate at the start of midterm season, Rep. Alex Mooney on Tuesday beat fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District Republican primary.

Earlier in the night, Trump-endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller breezed to the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 1st District, defeating four little-known candidates and setting herself on a clear path to reelection.

Out of his 140 endorsements, Trump started 21-0 in Texas on March 1. With one race heading to a run-off with Geroge P.Bush and Ken Paxton. Paxton was endorsed by Trump.

On May 3, in Ohio, Trump swept the board on his endorsements going 14-0

The Trump train continued on May 3 with Trump winning 6-0 in the Indiana primary.

Trump has been a favorite in West Virginia. In both the 2010 and 2016 elections, he received over 68 percent of the vote. The second most of any state besides Wyoming