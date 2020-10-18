“Trunk or Treat” to be held next Saturday at Cabela’s in the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — Are you ready for Halloween? There is one stop for fun you should definitely add to your list of tricks or treats.

There will be a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 24 at the Cabela’s parking lot in the Highlands from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsors include the Texas Roadhouse, Cabela’s, Republic Services, Escape Zone, Highlands Sports Complex, Union Alliance, Books with Badges (non-profit), and Walmart. All will be there to share this spooky fun time with Ohio Valley kids.