“Trunk or Treat” to be held next Saturday at Cabela’s in the Highlands

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Catherine Delahaye/Digital Vision/Getty Images

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — Are you ready for Halloween? There is one stop for fun you should definitely add to your list of tricks or treats.

There will be a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 24 at the Cabela’s parking lot in the Highlands from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsors include the Texas Roadhouse, Cabela’s, Republic Services, Escape Zone, Highlands Sports Complex, Union Alliance, Books with Badges (non-profit), and Walmart. All will be there to share this spooky fun time with Ohio Valley kids.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter