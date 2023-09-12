Officials say two men were arrested after they were allegedly seen breaking into a local business.

Bellaire police say they responded to Paul-Jay Associates at Union Street where a business owner walked into the businesses and allegedly found two males on the property.

The business owner allegedly held one of the suspects at the business and the second male ran from the scene but was later caught on foot.

Arrested and charged were Jason Leach, 33 years old from Bellaire, and Stephen Mullen, 44 years old, from Bridgeport, Ohio.

Both are currently in the Belmont County Jail on charges of breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.