Two physicians indicted for allegedly prescribing controlled substances unlawfully were acquitted today on all counts.

Krishan K. Aggarwal, M.D. and Cherian John, M.D. were acquitted by a federal jury after being accused of unlawfully prescribing Suboxone in the Northern District of West Virginia.

Dr. Aggarwal is represented by Ronald W. Chapman II, a Michigan attorney, and Michael E. Nogay, from Weirton, West Virginia. Steve Stallings and Chris Gagan represent Dr. John.

“We were confident that Dr. Aggarwal was innocent from the beginning. We are happy about what this verdict says for addiction medicine physicians in the United Sates and that the practice of medicine has been upheld,” Mr. Chapman.

The physicians worked at a clinic called Redirections Treatment Advocates and prescribed Suboxone using a group therapy treatment model. The government indicted the physicians alleging that they were absent when prescriptions of the Schedule III controlled substance used to treat patients with addiction were issued.

The Jury trial lasted 9 days and resulted in an acquittal on all counts for each of the defendants. This case is the first trial in a series indictments brought by the Northern District of West Virginia and the Western District of Pittsburg trials are scheduled in related cases later this year.