Tyler County man now faces felony charges following alleged video attack

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Tyler County man has once again been arrested and now faces felony charges.

Troy S. Morgan, 28, of Paden City is now being charged with malicious assault.

Morgan was arraigned Friday in the Tyler County Magistrate Court with a bond set at $10,000.

Authorities arrested and charged Morgan with a misdemeanor offense of battery on November 1.

However, Morgan was released on bail shortly afterward.

This all stems from a video that alleging shows Morgan beating another man.

The man is identified as 35-year-old David Metzger, who suffered serious injuries during the incident.

Metzger suffered severe damage to hurt left eye and while most of his wounds will heal in time, some are permanent.

I spent a lot of time in the hospital trying to figure out how I was going to explain this to my kids. I didn’t even want them to know that this type of world exists. David Metzger, man allegedly assaulted in video

According to Metzger, a year-long property dispute led to the violence.

The incident remains under investigation by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Department.

