U.S Marshalls look for two men last seen in New Martinsville

Christian Iversen is wanted on a Supervised Release Violation, an original charge involving a Weapons Offense.

Iversen is listed as 6’6, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He has a tattoo on his right wrist.

Caleb McCune is wanted for a Federal Bond Violation, original charge of Trafficking Methamphetamine.

McCune is listed as 5’6, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has tattoos on his upper left and right arms.

Both subjects were last seen in the New Martinsville, Wetzel County area.

If anyone allows either one of them to stay at their residence or provides any assistance while on the run they could be charged federally with Harboring a Fugitive.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please contact the U.S. Marshal at 304-218-9286.