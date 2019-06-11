Unexpected water interruption in Wheeling

Earlier this week the City of Wheeling released an alert for a planned water interruption on June 10th for the Fulton area.



A boil order was to be put in place for this area following the water pipework.



Unexpectedly, when the city shut off the water for that area, it also decreased the water pressure below state regulations from Fulton to Wheeling park including, From Fulton to Wheeling Park including Woodsdale, Dimmeydale, and Pleasanton, causing the city to place boil water on the affected areas.



Many residents were upset with the unexpected boil order, saying they weren’t alerted soon enough.



City officials say that although they alerted residents early this morning if you did, in fact, consume the water before the order was placed, the chance of it being contaminated is slim.