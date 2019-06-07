Police looking for the subject of Unified bank robbery in Bridgeport, OH

We have confirmed at 7News that Unified Bank in Bridgeport, OH has been robbed that occurred around 9:15

We have confirmed that no one was hurt during the robbery and the suspect left on foot

Police say the suspect walked in, sat an envelope down on the counter, pulled a weapon from his left side and demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are looking for this description

5’10 heavyset male

gray beard

red button up shirt

jeans

purple bandanna over his face.

Unified Bank officials say the bank is closed until further notice

