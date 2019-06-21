Update: Alice Myers has been found

Update: Alice Faye Myers has been found safe. She was discovered 200 yards from her home in a field. She is awake and responsive and emergency crews are in route to check on her

 Alice Faye Myers, Believed to last been at her home on Bells Lane, West Liberty WV. at 9:30 am is a missing person according to Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Shortly before 11 am Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing elderly woman that has dementia and other mental health issues. 

West Liberty Vol fire Dept and other volunteers have joined us in searching the area.   

Any Information Please notify the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office   304-234-3606

