Urban heat island in Wheeling?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ever spend some time in a concrete jungle in July and realize just how overwhelming it is? And not just because of the people but because of how much warmer and uncomfortable it feels?

Big cities like NYC, Philly, Chicago, and LA all have the urban heat island effect- where it is hotter within the most densely populated and urbanized metropolitan areas. And this is most dangerous in the scorching summer months where some places can experience temperatures up to 7 degrees hotter than outlying areas. One local resident knows first hand after living it! Bridgeport resident, Mikaya Green, told 7News “so the temperature in New York City was definitely more unbearable than here in the Ohio Valley I would say probably because of the amount of people, the buildings, the cars and things like that during the summertime it’s extremely hot so when you go down into the subway system all the heat gets trapped down there so me and my family were down there we walked down and were like nope two seconds later and walked back up and grabbed a taxi because we couldn’t handle the heat.”

So what about Wheeling? Obviously it is not as sprawling of a metropolis, but is it possible to see the same effect in comparison to its more rural surroundings?

Stormtracker7 Meteorologist, Zach Petey, said “absolutely, anywhere that you have big infrastructure you have a lot of concrete on the ground you have buildings who can absorb the heat from the sun and then radiate it back is definitely applicable to cities like Wheeling even into Moundsville and most notably in the area in Pittsburgh.”