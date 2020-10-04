Valley sees Pres. Trump boat parade on Ohio River today

MARSHALL AND OHIO COUNTIES, W.Va. and BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO– A group of boaters on the Ohio River in the Upper Ohio Valley had a message to share today: they support President Trump!
They formed a boat parade that could be seen from both sides of the river, in West Virginia and in Ohio.
Randy Zandron shared the photo you see which he took from a hill in Shadyside.
President Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland for coronavirus, but his doctors say he may be discharged Monday.
