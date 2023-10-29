UPDATE (11 p.m.): Jefferson County authorities say one person was hospitalized in the crash.

The scene is now clear.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 reports a motor vehicle accident on Ohio State Route 7 just north of Toronto Sunday night.

They say there are two ambulances responding as of 8:50 p.m.

It is unknown whether or not there were any injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says their crews are on the way as well.

Details are limited at this time, 7News will keep you updated.