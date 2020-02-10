Vehicle crash in Elm Grove causes traffic issues

UPDATE 2:17 PM: Traffic is still at a standstill.

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) A vehicle crash in Wheeling, near the Elm Grove exit has caused traffic to back up and be a concern.

Police and rescue are currently on the scene.

No official word on injuries at this time.

