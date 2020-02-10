Vehicle crash in Elm Grove causes traffic issues

UPDATE 2:17 PM: Traffic is still at a standstill.

Photo credit: Amber Kehayas

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) A vehicle crash in Wheeling, near the Elm Grove exit has caused traffic to back up and be a concern.

I-70 East just past the Elm Grove on-ramp is down to one lane because of a crash. Expect slower moving traffic in this area until the vehicle is towed. — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) February 10, 2020

Police and rescue are currently on the scene.

No official word on injuries at this time.

